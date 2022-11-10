Another chapter is underway in the Newcastle Knights' ongoing courtship of West Tigers' half Luke Brooks with the Novocastrians now considering Jackson Hastings as a possible alternative.

Since the departure of Mitchell Pearce, the Knights have been trying to lure Brooks to the Hunter Valley but negotiations have frequently stalled.

Hastings has impressed in his return to NRL football, his exodus from Manly in 2018 paving the way for a career revitalisation in the Super League.

Since being given a shot with the Wests Tigers last season he has shown his development as the leader Newcastle might need... or at least thats the opinion of Knights' legend Andrew Johns.

According to Fox Sports, the Eighth Immortal and current Knights' coaching assistant has made a personal phone call to Hastings imploring him to don the red and blue.

These rumours come at an interesting time for Newcastle with the club's roster currently in a state of limbo with a number of player contracts up in the air.

The club is believed to be shopping around two former NSW players in David Klemmer and Tyson Frizell and is sniffing around for the signature of Broncos' back Tesi Niu.

A Hastings transfer may also have added incentive for the Wests Tigers who look to bring John Bateman into their roster.

Bateman has allegedly stated that he is unwilling to play alongside Hastings, so a move to Newcastle could be beneficial in the Tim Sheens bringing the England International back to the NRL.

Hastings, a former Man of Steel winner in the U.K, has been a bright light for the Tigers in a dark year, perhaps most notably kicking the match-winning field goal in the Tigers' Easter Monday upset against Parramatta.

His maturity and leadership may be invaluable as Adam O'Brien seems set to bring Kalyn Ponga back into the halves in the near future.

Hastings' contract at the Tigers expires at the end of next year.