The Andrew Johns Cup will enter Round 2 this weekend, and Zero Tackle has you covered with all the team lists and changes in the New South Wales competition.
Central Coast Roosters vs NR Titans
Central Coast Roosters
The club may have only made two changes for this weekend but they have shifted their team dramatically. Kohen Scott will replace Joshua Fesolai in the centres, and Jack Dean-Potaka will replace Carter Mareko in the number six jumper.
Other changes will see Kalen Cashin move into the dummy-half role, and Samuel Tracey will begin the game as a prop after spending last week on the interchange bench. Clabe Fesolai will drop out of the team.
1. Zaylen Ekepati
2. Semi Leweniqila
3. Koby Houghton
4. Kohen Scott
5. Chase Kapua
6. Jack Dean-Potaka
7. Owen Knowles
8. Duncan Gatt-Smith
9. Kalen Cashin
10. Samuel Tracey
11. Tulsyn McCulloch
12. Cooper Giibs
13. Alexander Stephenson (c)
Interchange: 14. Archie Frewen 15. Cooper Newton 16. Blessing Foini 17. Edward Sawers
NR Titans
(Team yet to be announced)
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
Interchange: