Back 1 - Central Coast Roosters vs NR Titans 2 - Macarthur Wests Tigers vs NC Bulldogs 3 - Western Rams vs RD Bulls 4 - Ill SC Dragons vs RD Bulls Next

Central Coast Roosters vs NR Titans

Central Coast Roosters

The club may have only made two changes for this weekend but they have shifted their team dramatically. Kohen Scott will replace Joshua Fesolai in the centres, and Jack Dean-Potaka will replace Carter Mareko in the number six jumper.

Other changes will see Kalen Cashin move into the dummy-half role, and Samuel Tracey will begin the game as a prop after spending last week on the interchange bench. Clabe Fesolai will drop out of the team.

1. Zaylen Ekepati

2. Semi Leweniqila

3. Koby Houghton

4. Kohen Scott

5. Chase Kapua

6. Jack Dean-Potaka

7. Owen Knowles

8. Duncan Gatt-Smith

9. Kalen Cashin

10. Samuel Tracey

11. Tulsyn McCulloch

12. Cooper Giibs

13. Alexander Stephenson (c)

Interchange: 14. Archie Frewen 15. Cooper Newton 16. Blessing Foini 17. Edward Sawers

NR Titans

(Team yet to be announced)

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

Interchange: