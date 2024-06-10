Manly Sea Eagles forward Josh Aloiai is facing a suspension for tripping Penrith Panthers fill-in five-eighth Daine Laurie.

The incident - which occured late during Manly's loss to the Panthers on Sunday afternoon, saw Aloiai intentionally stick his leg out to upend Laurie who was attempting to run in support of a Penrith line break.

The trip, despite being as blatant as they come, wasn't picked up by the on-field officials in live play, with Aloiai placed on report afterwards.

Aloiai trip on Laurie....what was he thinking? One of the most deliberate actions you'll ever see

Laurie, who had a soft landing, was able to continue, but the NRL's match review committee have not taken kindly to the Manly forward's action, hitting him with a Grade 2 dangerous contact charge.

The charge - being a second on his record - will see Aloiai facing a two-week ban with an early guilty plea, or risking a third if he heads to the judiciary and loses at the panel.

It means Aloiai misses games against the St George Illawarra Dragons and South Sydney Rabbitohs over the next fortnight, while a game against the North Queensland Cowboys following a bye would be the one he risks by challenging.

Aloiai is the second player to be suspended for tripping this year after Isaiah Papali'i faced a ban for the same offence. All other instances of tripping have only been met by the match review committee with Grade 1 charges and fines.

Meanwhile, the MRC also hit Nathan Brown with a Grade 1 contrary conduct charge for an offence against Jarome Luai - he will pay $1800 with an early guilty plea or $2500 if he fights and loses.

In the day's earlier game - which saw the Melbourne Storm get the better of the Newcastle Knights by eight points - the MRC also handed out two charges.

Kai Pearce-Paul has been charged for a dangerous throw on Trent Loiero and will face a $1000 fine with an early guilty plea, or $1500 if he fights and loses, while Eliesa Katoa is facing the same level of penalty for dangerous contact against Greg Marzhew.

All four players have until midday (AEST) on Tuesday to determine their pleas.