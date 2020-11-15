Matt Moylan has no intentions to retire despite playing only 19 matches in the last two seasons due to chronic hamstring problems.

Moylan has been told by the Sharks that he is free to leave if he can find another suitor and has one year left on a lucrative contract at the club.

With Shaun Johnson out for most of next season with an Achilles injury, Moylan has the chance to cement his place in the team if he can get his body right.

“There was frustration and I thought I was getting on top of [the injuries] then I would have another little setback,” Moylan told Adam Pengily from The Sydney Morning Herald.

“[But] I never thought about stopping playing or being near the end. I am still pretty confident in what I can do ability-wise, but I’ve got to nail down my training so I have enough strength in my leg.

“Obviously with Shaun being down, there’s an opportunity there for someone to play six. My focus at the moment is just trying to get the body right. If I can get that right then I’ll worry about where I play after that. I’ve got to have that mindset.”