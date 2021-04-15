All Blacks star TJ Perenara is “seriously considering” a shock code switch to join the NRL, per a report from 1 NEWS in New Zealand.

The Sydney Roosters reportedly reached out to the World Cup winner to help fill the void at hooker left by Jake Friend, who last week retired due to concussion.

The halfback is off-contract with New Zealand Rugby at the end of the year and currently on a one-season deal with Japanese rugby team NTT Docomo Red Hurricane.

Perenara’s agent Warren Alcock said Perenara, 29, is still in talks with NZR but confirmed “other parties” are in play.

And now it is believed that the Roosters are well placed to acquire him.

“We are talking to NZR and other parties that have approached us,” Alcock told 1 NEWS.

It comes after speculation that NZR is not willing to sign the halfback following his stint in the Japanese Top League.

Perenara has played 69 Tests for the All Blacks and featured in two World Cup campaigns

It is understood that the Roosters plan to play Perenara in the No. 9 jumper, with Friend now retired and Sam Verrills sidelined with a knee injury.

Despite having several links to rugby league through his family, Perenara has no experience in the 13-man code.

He would follow in the footsteps of close friend Sonny Bill Williams, who last year made the code switch to play five games for the Roosters.

Under a new rule, if, Perenara was to sign with the Tricolours before August 2, he would be eligible to play with the club for the the rest of the season.