Australia v New Zealand - 2020 Tri-Nations
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 31: TJ Perenara of the All Blacks warms up ahead of the 2020 Tri-Nations and Bledisloe Cup match between the Australian Wallabies and the New Zealand All Blacks at ANZ Stadium on October 31, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

All Blacks star TJ Perenara could join the Sydney Roosters as early as next month as he weighs up a shock code switch to join the NRL.

As first reported by 1 NEWS in New Zealand last month, the halfback, who currently plays for Japanese rugby union team the Red Hurricanes, is “seriously considering” a move to the 13-man code and signing with the Tricolours.

And NRL.com‘s Brad Walter reports he could pull on the Roosters jumper in May, stating he “may arrive from Japanese rugby union next month”.

New Zealand v South Africa - Rugby World Cup 2019: Group B
YOKOHAMA, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 21: TJ Perenara and New Zealand players perform the Haka prior to the Rugby World Cup 2019 Group B game between New Zealand and South Africa at International Stadium Yokohama on September 21, 2019 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Following the sudden retirement of Roosters hooker Jake Friend and Freddy Lussick’s broken arm, it has left a void at the Roosters that Perenara could help fill.

Speaking to NRL.com, Roosters forward Angus Crichton, who previously made the code switch from union to league, endorsed the potential signing of Perenara.

“I’ve watched him play rugby and he’s a class player,” Crichton said.

“With Jake having to hang up the boots unfortunately we are a few men down in that position of hooker so he would be great to have around the club.

“I’m a rugby fan and to have an All Black come into our team would be pretty cool.

“He will have to get used to making a fair few more tackles in rugby league than he does in rugby union but I encourage anyone who wants to make the switch across to have a crack.

“It will be cool to get Sammy back in the mix and if TJ comes along that is an added bonus. If that is where he is at I will definitely welcome him in.”

NRL Rd 4 - Roosters v Warriors
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – APRIL 04: Angus Crichton of the Roosters is tackled during the round four NRL match between the Sydney Roosters and the New Zealand Warriors at Sydney Cricket Ground, on April 04, 2021, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)