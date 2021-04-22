All Blacks star TJ Perenara could join the Sydney Roosters as early as next month as he weighs up a shock code switch to join the NRL.

As first reported by 1 NEWS in New Zealand last month, the halfback, who currently plays for Japanese rugby union team the Red Hurricanes, is “seriously considering” a move to the 13-man code and signing with the Tricolours.

And NRL.com‘s Brad Walter reports he could pull on the Roosters jumper in May, stating he “may arrive from Japanese rugby union next month”.

SEE ALSO: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not after Round 6

Following the sudden retirement of Roosters hooker Jake Friend and Freddy Lussick’s broken arm, it has left a void at the Roosters that Perenara could help fill.

Speaking to NRL.com, Roosters forward Angus Crichton, who previously made the code switch from union to league, endorsed the potential signing of Perenara.

“I’ve watched him play rugby and he’s a class player,” Crichton said.

“With Jake having to hang up the boots unfortunately we are a few men down in that position of hooker so he would be great to have around the club.

“I’m a rugby fan and to have an All Black come into our team would be pretty cool.

“He will have to get used to making a fair few more tackles in rugby league than he does in rugby union but I encourage anyone who wants to make the switch across to have a crack.

“It will be cool to get Sammy back in the mix and if TJ comes along that is an added bonus. If that is where he is at I will definitely welcome him in.”