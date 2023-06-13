NSW Blues advisor Greg Alexander has explained why Nicho Hynes was not selected for the Blues Game 2 side.

The reigning Dally M Medallist, Hynes, is in career-best form for the Sharks - apart from the game against the Melbourne Storm. This form saw him selected for the Game 1 squad; however, less than a month later, he was dropped entirely.

The decision is even more controversial, considering the Blues' starting No.7 Nathan Cleary was ruled out of Game 2. Expected to take his place, Hynes was overlooked in favour of Mitchell Moses.

Speaking for the first time since the NSW Blues squad was picked, Greg Alexander (an advisor to Brad Fittler) insisted the controversial decision wasn't made lightly but was right.

“It was a very tough decision,” Alexander said on SEN 1170 Breakfast.

“Nicho Hynes has been in terrific form for 18 months.

“Mitch Moses, with pressure on him on Monday, played outstanding, he's got a great kicking game and he's been there before.

“It wasn't an easy decision and you can only pick one.

“In Nicho's situation, we only picked one because we decided to go with the two hookers. Freddy rang Nicho and that's a conversation he had to have with all the players that were left out.

“You don't do things to keep everyone happy. You can't. You have to make decisions and then that's it.”

New South Wales will take on Queensland at Suncorp Stadium on June 21.