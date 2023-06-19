It was the try that stopped the nation.

Since the introduction of the National Rugby League competition in 1908, many tries have captured the audience's attention. However, many might not have been more special than when Alex Twal placed the ball down on the try line on Saturday night.

While the four-pointer may not have been as spectacular as Pat Richards's 2005 Grand Final try or as legendary as Chris Close's State of Origin try, it will forever go down in the history books.

After waiting seven seasons and 116 first-grade games in the NRL, Twal finally crossed the line for his first career four-pointer.

Speaking for the first time since breaking his try-scoring drought, Twal revealed what it meant to him and what was going through his mind before placing the ball down.

"I was rattled...to be honest with you, I just never felt it before," Twal said.

"It's been a long seven or eight years, playing week in and week out and never getting a try.

"I've found the humour in it. It was a bit of a bittersweet moment. I would have much rather come away with the result."

"I don't remember it, to be honest with you," he continued.

"I don't remember the five minutes after either; I just remember the fans chanting my name."

It may have taken him 116 games to score his first try, but he doesn't expect another one to come anytime soon, insisting he would rather see the team flourish and add another two points to the competition ladder.

"Oh, I'll see, mate, as long as we win."

"I'm happy, man, I don't care about tries as long as we win and we're going forward."