Wests Tigers forward Alex Seyfarth has inked a new deal with the club that will see him remain in the orange and black until at least the end of the 2025 season.

A Dundas Shamrocks junior, the 24-year-old forward made his NRL debut in Round 3 of the 2020. He would go on to play 47 NRL appearances to date and will be looking to add to his career games tally in the next two years.

Originally off-contract at the Tigers at the end of this season, it was previously understood he had been told that he wouldn't be retained into next season and would need to find a new home if he wanted to remain in the NRL.

This included being linked with the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, who had a very strong interest in recruiting him. However, he has decided to remain with the Wests Tigers.

“I'm really happy to sign my third contract with the club that I always wanted to play for as a kid,” Seyfarth said.

"Benji was a hero for so many young kids growing up, and now here I am being coached by him. I think he'll do a great job.

“I'm looking forward to having a strong pre-season and being injury free. This time last year I was still recovering from pec surgery, so it will be good to hit the ground running.”

Wests Tigers head coach Benji Marshall and CEO Justin Pascoe both spoke about the re-signing of the talented forward who plays consistent football week in, week out.

“He is a great kid who is a team first man and who gives his everything week in week out,” said Marshall.

"He has a great attitude towards training, competes on every play on the field, and has a lot to offer our club going forward."

This was followed by words from CEO Justin Pascoe. Pascoe admitted he is glad that Seyfarth is continuing his stay at the Concord-based club.

“He's worked very hard on and off the field in the four years he's been with us,” said Pascoe.

“As I've said before, Alex demonstrates daily the values we want this club to be known for.”

"He's polite, respectful, and a fierce competitor."

Seyfarth's re-signing means the Wests Tigers have filled all their Top 30 spots for next season and will have no more available roster spots to fill.

2024 Full squad

John Bateman, Shawn Blore, Jahream Bula, Tallyn Da Silva, Adam Doueihi, Latu Fainu, Samuela Fainu, Sione Fainu, Josh Feledy, Lachlan Galvin, Asu Kepaoa, David Klemmer, Apisai Koroisau, Brandon Mansfield, Justin Matamua, Jordan Miller, Brent Naden, David Nofoaluma, Isaiah Papali'i, Fonua Pole, Triston Reilly, Alex Seyfarth, Aidan Sezer, Jake Simpkin, Starford To'a, Brandon Tumeth, Junior Tupou, Alex Twal, Stefano Utoikamanu

Best 17 and full squad

1. Jahream Bula

2. David Nofoaluma

3. Starford To'a

4. Josh Feledy

5. Junior Tupou

6. Jayden Sullivan

7. Aidan Sezer

8. Stefano Utoikamanu

9. Apisai Koroisau

10. David Klemmer

11. John Bateman

12. Isaiah Papali'i

13. Fonua Pole

14. Tallyn Da Silva

15. Justin Matamua

16. Alex Twal

17. Shawn Blore

18. Adam Doueihi*

19. Samuela Fainu

20. Brent Naden

21. Asu Kepaoa

22. Latu Fainu

23. Triston Reilly

24. Brandon Tumeth

25. Lachlan Galvin

26. Jake Simpkin

27. Sione Fainu

28. Brandon Mansfield

29. Jordan Miller

30. Alex Seyfarth

Roster spots open: 0

2024 Development List

1. Kit Laulilii

2. Chris Faagutu

3. Solomone Saukuru

4. Tony Sukkar

Note: Adam Doueihi is unlikely to be available for the first half of 2024 as he recovers from injury.