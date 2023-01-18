After not being offered a contract extension by Brisbane for 2023, Albert Kelly is set to resurrect his career 40 kilometres north after putting pen to paper with the Redcliffe Dolphins.

Kelly scored the Broncos' first try of the 2022 season after starting as Adam Reynolds' halves partner, however, a foot injury and a scuffle with Payne Haas saw Kelly sidelined, and never to play another game for the club.

A true journeyman, the one-time Indigenous All-Star debuted at Cronulla in 2010, spending two seasons there before a two-year stint with the Titans, scoring 16 tries in 33 games before defecting to the Super League.

The 31-year-old split his time in England playing for both Hull KR and Hull FC over a six-year spell before returning to Australian shores with Brisbane.

The deal is with the Queensland Cup affiliate, the Dolphins feeder club, however, the half will have a chance to impress Wayne Bennett over the off-season.

The reserve grade outfit will be coached by former Maroons forward Ben Te'o, who was instrumental in South Sydney's 2014 premiership run.

The club still has multiple top 30 spots open in case a star decides to leave their club over the pre-season, opening the door for Kelly to snatch a position if they aren't filled by the opening round.

Kelly combined with Dolphins' five-eighth Anthony Milford five times during the 2021 season at Red Hill, contributing a 40% win record over the time period.

He'll join the likes of Milford, Sean O'Sullivan, Kodi Nikorima and Isaiya Katoa, who are all battling it out to start Round 1, though it's believed Milford and O'Sullivan are short odds to partner each other for their maiden clash.