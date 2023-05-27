Yet to agree on a new contract with the Canterbury Bulldogs, rookie centre Paul Alamoti insists he wants to stay at the club for the rest of his career despite chatter of him secretly meeting the North Queensland Cowboys.

As the NRL enters the midway point of the competition, the teenage prodigy has been one of the best young players to begin the season.

Alamoti has played in all 12 games for the Bulldogs and has built a strong combination with Josh Addo-Carr on the left-hand side of the field.

However, the arrival of Stephen Crichton and Bronson Xerri next season could see Alamoti pushed out of the team. With Crichton likely to take the fullback position, Alamoti will be one of four players competing for the two centre spots.

The Daily Telegraph reported earlier this week that Alamoti secretly attended a meeting with the Cowboys alongside his family at Club Rivers in Riverwood.

It is understood that Cowboys' coach Todd Payten, football boss Michael Luck and recruitment boss Dane Campbell were at the meeting.

However, Alamoti insisted he wants to remain a Bulldog for the remainder of his NRL career when speaking to Zero Tackle.

“I've come through since I was 11, so all I know is blue and white. Hopefully, I can stay here for the rest of my career. That's what I want to do,” Alamoti said to Zero Tackle.

“I'm just focusing on what we're doing, what's happening now, and that's just playing week in (and) week out and trying to do my best for the team.”

While Alamoti's future is still in limbo, the youngster revealed what it has been like playing in the blue and white.

“I actually had a couple of goals heading into the season,” he said to Zero Tackle.

“I just wanted to play NRL week in, week out (and) just find my feet. (I'm) only still young, so just learn every day and try to become the best player I can be.”

“Just grow as an individual as a player, and everything else would just take care of itself.”

The Bulldogs are also yet to re-sign his centre partner Jake Averillo who is off-contract, and are yet to make calls on the futures of Nu Brown, Braidon Burns, Kyle Flanagan, Jayden Okunbor, Luke Thompson and Corey Waddell.