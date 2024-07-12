The Dolphins have two fresh injury concerns from Thursday night's win over the South Sydney Rabbitohs, with Euan Aitken's season potentially over and Kodi Nikorima also unclear on how long he may be sidelined.

Aitken, who is off-contract with the Dolphins at the end of the year and has yet to lock down a future that has been widely tied to the South Sydney Rabbitohs, was taken from the field during the 19th minute of Thursday night's game.

Clutching at his arm, it has now been revealed that he has suffered a ruptured pectoral muscle. Scans will be needed to confirm the extent of the injury, but if proven, Aitken will be sidelined for an extended period, and his season will be over.

The blow is a big one for the Dolphins, with the versatile Aitken, who can play in the centres or at second-row, a prominent figure throughout the club's first two years in existence.

Kikorima meanwhile left the field in the later stages of the game and the club have now revealed they are fearing a sternum injury.

There is no comment from the club at this stage on the extent of the injury, with the Dolphins instead saying they will 'monitor' Nikorima.

Even minor sternum injuries would generally see players spending time on the sideline, with the Dolphins' five-eighth also in excellent form throughout 2024.

The Redcliffe-based club, who also are without Jeremy Marshall-King for the foreseeable future as he battles injury, have used their last bye for 2024 as well.

They carry momentum forward though after Thursday night's eight-point win over the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

The game has left them sitting in sixth spot on the NRL ladder, with no chance of the club dropping any further before the end of the weekend.

Wayne Bennett's side likely only needs three or four more wins from their final eight games to qualify for this year's finals series.

A difficult clash against the Penrith Panthers just four days after State of Origin 3 awaits the Dolphins next weekend.