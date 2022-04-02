Cronulla Sharks veteran prop Aiden Tolman has revealed he isn't thinking about retirement after notching his 300th game in the top grade.

The 33-year-old, who played the first 53 games of his career at the Melbourne Storm between 2008 and 2010, before moving to the Canterbury Bulldogs between 2011 and 2020 for 222 games, now finds himself with 25 games to his name at the Cronulla Sharks after making the move last year.

The former premiership player - who has become the only current NRL player to have 300 games to his name after last night's victory over the Newcastle Knights - told reporters after the contest that the body is still feeling good and that he wants to play on.

"The body is feeling really good. I'm not done yet," Tolman said.

"Being off contract there's always a chance that you're not going to play again.

"I was talking to Fitzy behind the scenes and I know my role within this team.

"We'll see where it goes. It's not the end because it's the 300th game. It's only round four.

"I've been told a lot lately to never give it away because other people think you should. My mind and body feel right so I'll keep playing as long as I can."

Despite moving into the twilight of his career, the 33-year-old prop has hardly shirked from his responsibilities. After averaging over 100 metres per game last year and making 784 tackles for just 29 misses, he has started 2022 strongly, despite averaging less than 50 minutes per game from the interchange bench.

Tolman is just one of a number of Sharks' players off contract at the end of the year, joined by fellow veteran forward Andrew Fifita, as well as Jayden Berrell, Wade Graham, Braden Hamlin-Uele, Mawene Hiroti, Royce Hunt, Matt Moylan, Briton Nikora, Franklin Pele and Jack Williams.

Craig Fitzgibbon and his recruitment staff face a difficult operation in an attempt to balance their books, while decisions on Tolman, Fifita and Moylan as the veterans off-contract will be intriguing.

It has already been widely speculated that the Sharks won't enter a bidding war with clubs like the Wests Tigers, New Zealand Warriors and Parramatta Eels for the services of Nikora, who could well depart the club at the end of the year, while youngsters Royce Hunt, Franklin Pele and Jack Williams could all be in line for upgrades.