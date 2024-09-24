Canterbury Bulldogs winger Josh Addo-Carr has been hit with a breach notice by the NRL after an off-field incident recently.

The star Bulldogs' winger, off-contract with the club at the end of 2025, recently fronted the board at Belmore after he failed a roadside test.

Canterbury director of football Phil Gould originally took to social media to claim Addo-Carr had done nothing wrong, however, the story murkied over the following days.

The NRL have now stepped in, issuing Addo-Carr a breach notice.

"The National Rugby League (NRL) today issued Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs player Josh Addo-Carr with a Breach Notice alleging a breach of the NRL Code of Conduct," the NRL wrote in a statement.

"Addo-Carr was issued with a Penalty Notice by NSW Police earlier this month for the offence of ‘Presence of prescribed illicit drug in person's oral fluid, blood or urine' while driving a motor vehicle.

"The Breach Notice alleges that Addo-Carr has engaged in conduct which is against the law and has brought the game and his Club into disrepute.

"Addo-Carr has 5 business days to respond to the Breach Notice."

The exact penalty which has been handed to Addo-Carr is unclear at this stage, with new rules brought into effect this year prohibiting the NRL from releasing the penalty for players involved in off-field incidents until they have had five days to respond.

It was earlier reported however that it was likely he would be suspended for at least one game, and fined following precedence from other issues.

Addo-Carr, who stood himself down from Canterbury's elimination final loss to the Manly Sea Eagles, will likely not be able to have that game counted for any suspensions over the offence.