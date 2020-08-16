Josh Addo-Carr has revealed his desire to play fullback if he can secure a move back to Sydney next season.

The winger is contracted to the Storm next season but has requested a clearance back to Sydney for family reasons.

Melbourne will consider a release on compassionate grounds if they can find a suitable replacement.

The 25-year-old is one of the world’s best wingers but has expressed a desire to test himself at fullback, a position he played as a junior.

“Definitely, I’ve thought about that the last couple of months,” Addo-Carr told The Sun-Herald.

“I wouldn’t mind challenging myself. I played fullback in under-20s and all of my junior footy, too.

“I’ve achieved a lot of things in a short amount of time that I am extremely grateful for, but I’d love that challenge to try to start a new chapter in my footy career. I’m excited for the future.”

Addo-Carr has nothing but fond memories of his time at the Storm but admitted being away from his family has taken its toll.

“I miss my family and home – family is the biggest thing for me,” he said. “I’ve been down here [Melbourne] for almost five years now. I lost four family members last year in the space of two months. I’ve just come to realise that life is too short and we’re not getting any younger.

“That really hit home for me, especially when my grandfather Wally passed away. I was going through a really tough stage at that time. Not many people knew but it was one of the hardest things I’ve done, to leave him pretty much on his deathbed to go back to Melbourne knowing it would be the last time I would see him.

“I love the club, they have given me everything I’ve ever dreamt of, but I love my family too and miss Sydney. I probably don’t show it, but I miss it.

“My missus also wants to move closer to her family, who live in Kempsey. I really want my kids to grow up with my family and create memories of their grandparents and great grandparents, too.

“That’s definitely the biggest thing.”