After a meeting with Wests Tigers on Thursday, Melbourne winger Josh Addo-Carr has decided to turn down a return to Concord and play out the 2021 season with the Storm, per The Sydney Morning Herald’s Michael Chammas.

With Melbourne captain Cameron Smith set to announce his retirement, the Storm have been able to up their bid for the ‘Foxx’ to around $500,000.

Addo-Carr had requested a move to Sydney to return home for the 2021 season, but the Storm flyer is now inclined to remain in Victoria and seek a move north after the expiration of his contract in 12 months time.

The speedster is off-contract at the end of next season when the Tigers are expected to try and secure his services for 2022.

His manager Mario Tartak met with Tigers officials today to provide the club with an update on his situation despite previously signalling his desire to return to Sydney.

It comes as Addo-Carr suffered a toe injury during Origin II that has left him on the crutches, but the star winger is confident he will be right for next week’s decider.

“My foot and big toe jarred up at the start of the game, I didn’t take notice of it until the back end of the first half when it started to get stiff and sore and I couldn’t run on it properly,” Addo-Carr said on Thursday.

“I ran the ball and one of the Queensland boys landed on my foot as it was up in the air. It put pressure on my big toe.

“I should be sweet. The doctor and physios said I’ll be right. There’s just some swelling and I have to ice it. I’ll try to keep off it.

“When I did it I was like running on the side of my foot for most of the game, then everything started locking up on me, including my calf. I’m lucky it’s only a swollen toe, nothing serious.”