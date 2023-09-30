Bulldogs superstar Josh Addo-Carr has been knocked out during a Koori knockout fixture.

The NRL icon was on the receiving end of a brutal high tackle before an all-in brawl erupted between the Sydney All Blacks and Walgett.

The severity of the brawl was evident as the police had to get involved in the fracas.

Addo-Carr's opponents in Walgett included NRL talent such as Jack Wighton and boxing promoter Matt Rose.

The Fox took his frustrations to social media following the incident saying, “Tell who really got knocked out in the brawl, play dirty cop it.”

A concern for Kangaroos fans is whether this injury could impact the 28-year-old's selection for the Kangaroos squad for this year's Pacific Test series.