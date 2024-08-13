Canterbury Bulldogs star winger Josh Addo-Carr has confirmed he wants to remain at the club beyond the end of 2025.

Rumours have been circulating around the winger's future at various points over the last 12 months, with Addo-Carr somewhat struggling to live up to the form that was on display at the Melbourne Storm.

A New South Wales Blues and Australian Kangaroos representative who will be fighting for his spot back in both teams, the winger has also struggled with injuries in recent times.

After returning in Round 22 against the Canberra Raiders with a try-scoring double, and playing again in Round 23 against the St George Illawarra Dragons, the veteran with 176 NRL games under his belt confirmed on Tuesday that he wants a new deal with the Bulldogs.

“Of course (I want to stay),” Addo-Carr said per News Corp.

“I took a chance on this club three years ago. Obviously it (the success) didn't pan out straight away and it definitely is going to plan now. “I'd like to think that I have helped this club in some sort of way and I'm so proud to be a part of this playing group and what Ciro (Ciraldo) has brought to this club.

“It was a frustrating two years. But I wouldn't change it for the world. It's definitely made me hungrier and want more success.

“It's not losing, it's learning. I'm enjoying footy and life outside of footy as well, that's probably why I'm so happy.”

Currently off-contract at the end of 2025 following the end of his first four-year deal at the club, the winger could hit the open market from November 1 to test his value and the interest of other clubs, but now has no intention of doing so.

It will be a big decision for Canterbury, where coach Cameron Ciraldo views Addo-Carr as one of the key figures at the club, however, there is plenty of young talent coming through the ranks, led by Blake Wilson, who will be pushing for more game time in the coming years.

Addo-Carr has scored 137 NRL tries.