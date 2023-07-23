The Brisbane Broncos reportedly have a blueprint in place that will see captain Adam Reynolds remain at the club and join the coaching staff after he retires from his playing career.

The playmaker veteran runs off-contract at the end of the season but has been linked to signing a one-year extension with the club that will keep him there until 2025. However, News Corp is reporting that after his playing career comes to an end, the Broncos view him as a possibility to become Kevin Walters's successor.

News Corp revealed that the club has set a blueprint in place to transition him from becoming a player to a coach that will see him remain at the Broncos for life. Due to their young roster, they hope to keep Reynolds until at least 2028 to mentor the likes of Ezra Mam and Reece Walsh, who are still developing.

“'Reyno' is keen to coach and it makes sense for us if we can find something at some point for Adam to do that,” Broncos boss Dave Donaghy told News Corp.

“We would be crazy to lose Adam, so hopefully that (Reynolds staying on in a coaching capacity) happens down the track.

“Firstly, ‘Reyno' is keen to go around again as a player, so he isn't ready to retire just yet. Reyno is super happy and super settled at the Broncos.

“He is playing some of the best football of his career right now, so we don't want to retire him off too soon because great playmakers like him are not easy to replace.”

The Broncos' current coaching staff includes Matt Balin, Lee Briers, John Cartwright and Darius Boyd, with the 33-year-old likely to become the next addition. Signing on a three-year deal last season (worth $2.4 million), Walters has compared Reynolds to Queensland icon Allan Langer.

“We'd love to keep him here at Brisbane for the long haul,” Walters said.

“Adam plays a massive role here. He is a bit like ‘Alfie' (Langer) and ‘Locky' in his influence at the club, when he plays well, he drags other blokes with him.

“I have no doubt Adam can coach here long term. That's a great goal for him down the track, but to be honest, I think Adam is a long way from retirement, he is here for next year and we're working towards having him for the following year and maybe even beyond that.

“He doesn't have to retire to coach, he is doing it now with our guys. It might sound funny, but that's what the players here love about Adam at this stage of his career.

“Adam has a great football brain."