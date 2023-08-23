Adam Reynolds has declared he will be fully fit and ready to go for the finals, despite missing this week against the Canberra Raiders due to injury.

This admission from Reynolds comes after the former premiership-winning Rabbitohs halfback sustained a minor calf tear in the club's weekly training last week - a fortnight before the beginning of the NRL finals series.

Whilst he will miss the game this week against the Raiders and very likely next week against the Melbourne Storm, he spoke to The Courier Mail about the possibility of him missing the finals.

“I will miss one or two games but in my mind I'm back for the semis,” Reynolds told The Courier Mail.

“It's not ideal being injured this close to the finals but it's a good opportunity for Jock (Madden, back-up playmaker) to get in there and get some combinations with the team.

“There is a chance I could be right to go next week if everything goes right with the rehab, my calf is already feeling a lot better than when I first did, so it shouldn't be too much of an issue. “Knowing the coaches, they will want me to sit out next week to be ready for the finals.”

As the Broncos have a relatively younger squad, the 33-year-old is one of only two players in the Broncos squad that has played in a grand final. With Kurt Capewell as the only other one to appear in a grand final, along with Reynolds their finals experience will be instrumental to the team come September.

FOOTY NEWS Straight to your inbox!

In a detailed account of his injury, Reynolds spoke about how he was stunned by the minor calf strain during his recovery.

“We were doing a scrimmage at training last week, I just felt a pop in the calf. I walked off the field and knew it was something more than a strain," he added.

“I got a scan and it wasn't the best news, but it's not the end of the world. I will see how it goes through the next week or so.

“I'm not under any pressure from the coaches to play. We'll sit down and have a chat over the next week about the possibilities if I do or don't play. It's not the end of the world if I miss the Storm game, there is a bigger picture at the end of the tunnel and that's the finals.”