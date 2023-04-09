Brisbane Broncos captain and star halfback Adam Reynolds has confirmed he has no problem with his leg after appearing to be injured during the first half of a 20 points to 14 loss against the Canberra Raiders.

The loss was the first of the season for the Broncos, who struggled to get out of first gear against an undermanned Canberra outfit.

Early in the game, Reynolds was left on the turf clutching at his leg, with replays showing it had been bent awkwardly under a tackle, with Jarrod Croker's weight falling on top of the Brisbane half back.

Reynolds may well have been saved of a proper injury by Croker not falling completely onto the ground, with some of his weight missing the leg.

After assessment from the Broncos' medical staff, Reynolds was able to continue, and despite admitting post game that it was "a bit sore", he claimed it was nothing more than a burner and that he will be right to play next week.

"I'm alright," Reynolds said.

"It's a little bit sore, but it just got caught in an awkward sort of position there and I got through the game alright though."

"It hurt at the time, but it was sort of one of those ones that was a burner sort of thing. It weared off. A little bit of pain throughout the match."

The halfback has been one of Brisbane's best performers throughout the first portion of the year, with last night's loss leaving the men from Red Hill with a five and one record.

If Reynolds was to miss any games during the year, it's likely that off-season recruit and ex-Wests Tiger Jock Madden would be his immediate replacement.

The Broncos play the Gold Coast Titans away from home next week, before travelling to Darwin to play the Parramatta Eels, then hosting the South Sydney Rabbitohs and playing the Manly Sea Eagles in magic round.