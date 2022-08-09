Television personality and Physical Disability Rugby League advocate Adam Hills has earned selection to Australia's extended PDRL World Cup squad.

The host of Spicks and Specks and The Last Leg has spent a significant amount of time in the UK in recent years but still pledged his international allegiance to Australia.

Hills, who has previously been awarded with an OBE for his services to Paralympic Sport and Disability Awareness, was instrumental in establishing the England's first PDRL league. He is also an ambassador for the upcoming Rugby League World Cup, to be played in England.

Following the news, he took to Twitter to express his gratitude for being selected.

"Honoured to make the extended squad to represent Australia in the PDRL World Cup," Hills tweeted. "Whether selected or not, I'll do all I can to support the team."

We are excited to announce the extended Australian squad for the World Cup - the competition for selection in the final squad is fierce. 20 players will be selected from this group to be announced on Sun Aug 14th. Good luck on the final selection! #rugbyleague #RLWC2021 #PDRL pic.twitter.com/E6rRhneNAO — NSW Physical Disability Rugby League (@NSWPDRLA) August 8, 2022

The 40-man Australia squad will be trimmed to 20 players on August 14, with Hills hoping to line up alongside and against some of those he helped introduce to the sport.

The PDRL World Cup, which will feature Australia, England, New Zealand and Wales, is set to take place in England from October 23-30.

The tournament's grand final will serve as the curtain raiser to the Samoa v France Rugby League World Cup game at Warrington's Halliwell Jones Stadium on October 30.