Dolphins CEO Terry Reader has clapped back at The Daily Telegraph's Phil Rothfield over claims club coach Wayne Bennett couldn't be fully focused on the end of the 2024 NRL season.

The Dolphins have endured a difficult stretch in recent times, winning just 3 of their last 12 games.

Injuries haven't helped the cause for the Redcliffe-based club, who now need to beat the Brisbane Broncos this weekend in an enormous Battle of Brisbane to keep their finals hopes alive.

Even a win - and another in the final round of the season against the Newcastle Knights - will see the club need the St George Illawarra Dragons to slip up at least once in their final two games against the Parramatta Eels and Canberra Raiders to qualify for their first finals series.

Despite the injury toll, Rothfield, appearing on NRL 360 this week, said Bennett couldn't possibly be fully focused on the Dolphins after signing on with the South Sydney Rabbitohs for 2025.

The Rabbitohs have been involved in the transfer market since Bennett signed for his second stint at the Maroubra-based club, with the club looking to build to turn around from their horror 2024 season.

However, Reader, speaking on SEN Radio, said Bennett is a winner and intent on finishing off his time with the Dolphins in the finals.

“I think anyone who has ever met Wayne or worked with Wayne, to think he's not invested in what's going on here is actually offensive,” Reader said on SENQ Mornings.

“He'll leave a legacy here as our inaugural coach and if you don't think he wants to play finals and finish the season off with the Dolphins… Wayne's a winner, he's all in on what's happening.

“We're only two years old, so I think that criticism is a bit unfair on Wayne.”

Bennett is approaching the end of his two-year deal with the Dolphins, with Kristian Woolf to take over the head coaching chair in 2025.