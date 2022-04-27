The St George Illawarra Dragons have shown no indication of releasing forward Tariq Sims to the Melbourne Storm mid-season after forward Jaydn Su'A suffered an ankle injury in a win over the Sydney Roosters on ANZAC Day.

Sims recently signed a one-year deal with the Melbourne Storm starting in 2023, sparking speculation that he could leave the Dragons during the current season, but after Su'A's injury, Sims looms as a likely replacement in the Dragons' second-row for the foreseeable future.

Su'A has been sent for scans for a potential syndesmosis injury, as reported by The Daily Telegraph's David Riccio.

"Jaydn Su’A, real concerning here for Saints fans, it’s an ankle problem," Riccio told SEN.

"This’ll depend on whether he needs surgery, very similar to what Wade Graham has just gone through of which has cost him seven weeks of the season.

"Jaydn Su’A, if scans come back for surgery he’ll be missing an extended period, four to six weeks out, that’s a significant blow."

Riccio is a strong believer that Sims should replace Su'A in the lineup, should he require surgery.

"What that will do though, there’s a spin-off here, Tariq Sims has been named as Jaydn Su’A’s automatic replacement in the back-row," Riccio explained.

"As we know, Sims has signed with the Melbourne Storm for next year.

"I believe if Su’A is out for an extended period there’s no chance, absolutely no chance that the Dragons will let Sims go early to join the Melbourne Storm.

"Jack Bird, I expect him to play on the weekend but Su’A could face an extended stint on the sidelines."

The Melbourne Storm are in need of more forwards, but the Dragons will play hard ball to keep Sims at the club for the rest of the season, especially given the situation with Su'A.

The Dragons sit 10th on the ladder with a 3-4 record to start the season but will look to make it three in a row this weekend when they host the West Tigers on Sunday afternoon.