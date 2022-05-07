The Dolphins are yet to play their first competitive game as the NRL's 17th team, but it hasn't stopped CEO Andrew Abdo revealing New Zealand could be the ideal market for Team 18.

The NRL have already previously confirmed they will look to take the competition to 18 teams as soon as it is realistically possible.

An 18th team will come with plenty of positives for the game, namely removing a bye from the competition schedule each week, and adding a ninth game per week which should increase the value of TV broadcast deals, which have been a hot talking point over their future value.

The Dolphins, who have struggled with recruitment thus far, will add plenty to the table in terms of financials, however, the NRL are understandably keen to remove the bye from the competition schedule.

Perth has been previously thought of as the most likely option for an 18th team. The Western Australian capital has hosted State of Origin and NRL matches with success in recent years, and would allow the competition to schedule games in new time slots given the time difference.

Papua New Guinea also announced during the week that it would bid to become the NRL's 18th team, while Central Queensland has also been touted as an option.

But, speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald, Abdo revealed a second New Zealand team is firmly on the radar.

“There’s no doubt New Zealand is an enormous market for us,” Abdo said.

“Some of our best players in recent years have come from New Zealand and we’re certainly committed to investing in the region and seeing more talent unlocked and emerge through pathways systems. New Zealand is a critical component of our competition.

“In particular, the commission is focused on innovative measures to enhance the pathways systems and it’s something our clubs are focused on as well.”

A New Zealand derby in the NRL has long been speculated as a path to move the Warriors, and sport more broadly, forward in the country, with a second team likely to be based out of Wellington, on the southern tip of the north island.

It's also understood it would increase the value of the Sky Sports TV deal, while also giving the NRL options in terms of match timings.

The sparsely attended Friday 6pm game would be the obvious winner with a second New Zealand franchise, however, games played earlier on a Saturday or Sunday could also be played across the ditch.

It's understood the NRL are also keen to tap into the player market New Zealand could potentially provide, with rugby league attempting to gain a foothold against rugby union in the country.

Abdo confirmed however that the NRL wouldn't rush moving to 18 teams, wanting to make sure the Dolphins enter successfully first.

“In terms of expansion, our priority is ensuring the Dolphins enter the competition successfully and a successful 17-team competition,” he said.

“Beyond that, the commission is open to looking at 18 teams down the track and open-minded about the location of potential new markets.”