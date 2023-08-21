There might be two rounds to play in the 2023 NRL season, but Zero Tackle's MVP race is over, with Payne Haas crowned the champion.

In what has been a fantastic season for the Broncos' prop, Haas has barely been challenged at the top of the leaderboard after he secured at least 14 votes in each of the opening eight rounds.

The lead he built up has simply been too much to close down, and with a maximum of 40 votes left in play for any player at 20 per week, Haas holds a 47-vote lead at the conclusion of Round 25, despite not actually playing this past weekend with Brisbane off on the bye.

Shaun Johnson and Scott Drinkwater sat equal second at the end of Round 24, but only Johnson could poll votes during Round 25, and even that was only a seven-vote haul, despite the fact the Warriors' star had registered 70 votes in his previous four games.

It means that he is now no longer able to catch Haas, who takes out the win.

It also means the race is on for the minor placings. Johnson leads Drinkwater by just seven votes, with Addin Fonua-Blake, Nicho Hynes and Kalyn Ponga all in the race for a podium finish.

The top ten is rounded out by Reece Walsh, Clint Gutherson, James Tedesco and Cameron Munster, but David Fifita, Dylan Edwards, Isaah Yeo and Latrell Mitchell are all within a handful of votes.

Outside of the votes secured by Johnson, Kalyn Ponga and James Tedesco were the best of the contenders with 20 votes a piece. The other unanimous 20-vote games in Round 25 were Connor Tracey, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Apisai Koroisau and Jahrome Hughes.

FOOTY NEWS Straight to your inbox!

Here are all the votes from Round 25.

North Queensland Cowboys vs Cronulla Sharks

New Zealand Warriors vs Manly Sea Eagles

Parramatta Eels vs Sydney Roosters

Wests Tigers vs The Dolphins

Gold Coast Titans vs Penrith Panthers

St George Illawarra Dragons vs Melbourne Storm

Newcastle Knights vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

Canberra Raiders vs Canterbury Bulldogs

Top Ten

Click here to view the full leaderboard.