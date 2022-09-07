Melbourne Storm, Queensland Maroons and Australian Kangaroos star five-eighth Cameron Munster will reportedly decide between the Melbourne Storm and Dolphins as he weighs up his future.

It has been heavily reported that both the Canterbury Bulldogs and Wests Tigers have also shown considerable interest in Munster, while other clubs could yet come to the party as November 1 - the date in which all of the players off-contract at the end of 2023 including Munster - become eligible to sign with a rival club for 2024 and beyond.

The offer from Sydney clubs is likely to be knocked back though, with Munster choosing between the dollars of the Dolphins - a reported $1.3 million per season has been offered - and the Storm, who have created a winning culture which Munster loves.

The problem of course, when it comes to the Storm, is matching up the money to the Dolphins who have previously been openly confident in securing Munster according to head coach Wayne Bennett, although the club didn't return comment before publication on the newest development when Zero Tackle reached out on Wednesday.

Speaking on SEN Queensland Radio, Queensland and Storm great Cameron Smith said he believed having spoken to Munster that it was down to the Storm and Dolphins.

“I think the way Cameron was talking there it’s either the Storm or the Dolphins,” Smith said.

“There was talk around the Bulldogs and the Tigers wanting his services in 2024 and beyond but I think that’s now been ruled out with the way he’s talking.”

The Storm, who have already re-signed Ryan Papenhuyzen, Jahrome Hughes and Harry Grant on long-term, big-money deals have reportedly bumped up their offer to the maximum they can afford after starting out at around the $750,000 mark.

Munster's agent Braith Anasta has previously suggested his star client would take "unders" to remain in the Victorian capital, although it's unclear how much the difference would have to close by for him to remain in purple.

Smith suggested that his family would have a big bearing on his decision.

“He’s not a young man anymore where he just has to worry about himself. This next decision, it has an effect on his partner Bianca and their young child as well. He’s not just making decisions for himself it's about his family as well,” he said.