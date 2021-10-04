October the third will be a day that Brian To'o will remember forever, as it will forever be linked to some of the greatest personal and professional achievements of the young Panther's life.

The Penrith winger won't just be taking home a premiership ring after his side's 14-12 victory over the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

To the surprise of everyone, To'o produced his own ring after the match, proposing to his partner, Sala Moesha Crichton-Ropati.

The heartfelt moment was captured by Channel Nine.

To'o's partner Moesha admitted that she wasn't expecting a proposal after the 23-year-old came over post-match.

"I thought he was just coming to give me a hug like he usually does," she said told Channel Nine.

She was obviously very excited about the engagement, saying yes immediately while trying to hold back tears.

The two have known each other for around eight-years while being together for close to two-and-a-half of them.

To'o thought it was the perfect end to a season that had multiple ups and downs. With all the challenges surrounding another COVID impacted season, his appreciation for his partner and family was evident.

"It's been a massive year for not only myself but my family and my community as well," he said when interviewed after the match.

"I want to thank my beautiful partner for saying yes. I'm very grateful to be here, I'm so lucky.

"It's a really special moment to have, not only with my partner but for my family back home in lockdown."

To'o admitted that the proposal had been a long time coming, having been planning for months. Though COVID-19 impacted his original plans the local junior was determined not let another opportunity pass him by. This even included the final result, admitted he still would have popped the question even if they had lost.

“It was actually Origin I was planning it, but obviously due to COVID-19 that didn’t happen, so I made it the next step to push for the Grand Final [to propose], and then we got the win,” To'o said after the match.

“It made it so much better. I’m really happy I’ve got a ring and she’s got a ring as well, I’m really glad she said yes. Win or lose, I was still going to propose to her.

“I knew she was going to say yes. I just told her she was the best thing that ever happened to me, went down on one knee and asked her to make me the happiest man, and will you marry me?”

To'o enlisted the help of two of his closest friends to help him organise the proposal.

As a teammate and the cousin of Moesha, Stephen Crichton played an important role in the ring selection. He was thrilled to help his teammate with the decision, as he is excited that one of his closest friends will now be family.

“His fiancee is my cousin. It’s very special," said Crichton.

"I’m really close with Bizza and really close with her, so I’m very grateful and can’t wait for that experience, front row there with them both.

“I went to buy the ring with him - me and my missus. He didn’t know when to do it, but he really backed himself [in Queensland]. It certainly was made more special that we won.”

Jarome Luai also played a role in the proposal, with To'o's roommate talking him through the decision in the days leading up to the final.

“We were rooming today back at our hotel, so he showed me the ring and said, ‘I’m going to do this after the game’,” said Luai.

“It made it more special when we won because I knew he had a spare ring there in his bag, so I’m really happy for ‘Bizza’. He loves his missus. They’re a good couple."

To'o is set for a busy offseason. The winger will look towards the possibility of a back-to-back championship for the Panthers. While doing so, there will be plenty to organise for his wedding.