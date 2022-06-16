Heading into Origin 2, it's do or die for New South Wales.

The great thing about the three-match series is a lot can change between games, and my belief is there must be change when it comes to the Blues.

It's always easy to panic and call for mass changes after a loss but Fittler is too experienced at this level to throw the toys out of the cot. That said, international selection, injury concerns and selection error from Game 1 necessitate changes for the must-win Game 2.

In my opinion, there are five changes that need to be made. On the surface that sounds like an outlandish statement but they're more tweaks rather than a complete overhaul.

Here are the five changes that need to be made to ensure the Blues head to Suncorp in a month's time with the Shield on the line.