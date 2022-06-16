Heading into Origin 2, it's do or die for New South Wales.
The great thing about the three-match series is a lot can change between games, and my belief is there must be change when it comes to the Blues.
It's always easy to panic and call for mass changes after a loss but Fittler is too experienced at this level to throw the toys out of the cot. That said, international selection, injury concerns and selection error from Game 1 necessitate changes for the must-win Game 2.
In my opinion, there are five changes that need to be made. On the surface that sounds like an outlandish statement but they're more tweaks rather than a complete overhaul.
Here are the five changes that need to be made to ensure the Blues head to Suncorp in a month's time with the Shield on the line.
5. Josh Addo-Carr in
Both Daniel Tupou and Kotoni Staggs have been named for Tonga despite reportedly making themselves available for New South Wales.
Regardless of the decision, I don't believe either will be lining up come Origin 2 in Perth.
Josh Addo-Carr has been the game's elite winger for years now and has torn shreds off Queensland opponents for almost as long.
The Blues lacked genuine threat out wide. Tupou is no slouch, but Addo-Carr has blistering speed that means a split second can change the game.
Addo-Carr has responded to his Game 1 snub as champions do; by going back to his club and being the best winger in the competition since.
I was shocked he was not included in the series-opener and I believe if Fittler had it over again he'd have gone with the Fox.
Tupou did not let anyone down but he was picked due to Fittler's worry about QLD's height out wide. That's all well and good but Addo-Carr is no easy beat in the air either.
This is an absolute no-brainer for mine and would be very difficult to pass up.