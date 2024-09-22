NRL Immortal Andrew Johns has claimed Lachlan Ilias shouldn't move to dummy half in a bid to save his career.

Ilias was out of favour at the Rabbitohs at the end of Jason Demeotriou's time at the club, dropped to NSW Cup, before breaking his leg playing in the reserve grade competition.

That ended his season, and there has been talk ever since that Ilias will leave South Sydney.

Recent speculation however has suggested supercoach Wayne Bennett, who arrived at the Maroubra-based club for his second stint in charge next year, could look to employ Ilias as a hooker.

Speaking on Immortal Behaviour however, Johns said Ilias is a halfback and shouldn't be moved into the number nine role.

"I see him as a halfback. I don't see him as a dummy half.

"I really like him. There was a time there when he had that really good combination on the right there with Keaon Koloamatangi. He was flying, but then he has had some injuries, lost a bit of confidence. I think he would be a really good buy.

"I really like him as a halfback in the right team. I think he would be really good at the Dogs because defensively he is really strong and they base their game around defence, and the other one is Manly. Daly is coming to the end, although Daly could play until he is 40.

"For me right now, the Dogs are a really good fit."

"I think he will want to play halfback, I don't think he will want to play dummy half. It's such a specialised position."

Johns also clarified that he believes the lure of playing under Bennett won't tempt Ilias into wanting to change positions.

The halfback wouldn't be the first player to undergo such a position switch, with two current front-line dummy halves in Billy Walters at the Brisbane Broncos and Lachlan Croker at the Manly Sea Eagles having started their careers in the halves.