Brandon Smith is reportedly moving closer to making a decision on which contract he will sign for 2023 and beyond.

The Melbourne Storm star dummy half and hooker - who is well-known to want to move into a full-time starting number nine job from the commencement of his next deal, has been fielding offers from numerous clubs.

It has previously been reported that Smith has offers on the table from all of the North Queensland Cowboys, Gold Coast Titans, Sydney Roosters and the Dolphins, who join the competition for the first time in 2023.

The Storm were also keen on trying to hold onto the gun New Zealand international player, but it appears they will be blown out of the water on value, with the Storm's salary cap stretched beyond what can be offered by other clubs.

Smith has now reportedly narrowed his decision down to two clubs, with the Dolphins and Roosters in the mix, according to Wide World of Sports.

BRANDON SMITH

Hooker Storm 2021 SEASON AVG 26

Tackles Made 0.5

Tries 0.5

LB Assists

According to the report, Smith will have another meeting with the Roosters this week according to a source speaking to the publication.

"He has spoken to a lot of clubs and narrowed it down to those two," a source said.

"Brandon still has another meeting with the Roosters coming up and that will probably decide which way he goes."

The Roosters chasing Smith is intriguing, given the faith they have shown in Sam Verrills by extending his deal until the end of 2024.

It would create a situation at the Roosters where they may lose the youngster as the experienced Smith comes into the club.

However, that signature isn't set in stone yet, with Wayne Bennett holding incredible pulling power purely based on his coaching reputation.

Smith toured the Dolphins' facilities last week and while he attempted to laugh it off at the time, it's known the club are desperate to land a marquee signing in an attempt to begin pulling other players to the club as they build their squad of 30 by this time next year to hit their first pre-season.