Mitchell Moses has earned a perfect 20 out of 20 during Game 2 of the 2024 State of Origin series in Zero Tackle's MVP race.

Coming into the side for Nicho Hynes, Moses was flawless for the Blues who ran on a staggering 34 first half points.

The halfback was brilliant at both ends of the park, but laid on four try assists in the highlight of his game.

The Blues claimed all 80 votes from Game 1, with the likes of Angus Crichton and Payne Haas also polling heavily.

Given none of the Blues polled particularly well during the first game of the series - where they fell short against the Maroons with 12 players - the race to be crowned Zero Tackle's State of Origin MVP for 2024 will be wide open for Game 3.

For each game of the 2024 State of Origin series, our panel of four judges - founder Matt Clements, writers Dan Nichols and Ethan Lee Chalk, as well as myself, will allocate votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis to determine Zero Tackle's State of Origin MVP.

Here are all the votes from Game 2.

Matt Clements

5. Mitchell Moses (New South Wales)

4. Payne Haas (New South Wales)

3. Angus Crichton (New South Wales)

2. Brian To'o (New South Wales)

1. Zac Lomax (New South Wales)

Dan Nichols

5. Mitchell Moses (New South Wales)

4. Angus Crichton (New South Wales)

3. Stephen Crichton (New South Wales)

2. Payne Haas (New South Wales)

1. Dylan Edwards (New South Wales)

Ethan Lee Chalk

5. Mitchell Moses (New South Wales)

4. Angus Crichton (New South Wales)

3. Latrell Mitchell (New South Wales)

2. Spencer Leniu (New South Wales)

1. Payne Haas (New South Wales)

Scott Pryde

5. Mitchell Moses (New South Wales)

4. Payne Haas (New South Wales)

3. Angus Crichton (New South Wales)

2. Stephen Crichton (New South Wales)

1. Latrell Mitchell (New South Wales)

Full leaderboard after Game 2

1. Daly Cherry-Evans (Queensland) - 20 votes

1. Mitchell Moses (New South Wales) - 20 votes

3. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (Queensland) - 16 votes

4. Angus Crichton (New South Wales) - 14 votes

5. Payne Haas (New South Wales) - 11 votes

6. Patrick Carrigan (Queensland) - 5 votes

6. Stephen Crichton (New South Wales) - 5 votes

6. Tom Dearden (Queensland) - 5 votes

6. Spencer Leniu (New South Wales) - 5 votes

6. Zac Lomax (New South Wales) - 5 votes

11. Ben Hunt (Queensland) - 4 votes

11. Latrell Mitchell (New South Wales) - 4 votes

13. Selwyn Cobbo (Queensland) - 2 votes

13. Brian To'o (New South Wales) - 2 votes

15. Xavier Coates (Queensland) - 1 vote

15. Dylan Edwards (New South Wales) - 1 vote