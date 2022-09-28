The ever dependable Penrith Panthers fullback Dylan Edwards is knocking on the door of a Kangaroos call-up, and this week's grand final may serve as the perfect audition.

Australian coach Mal Meninga was not coy about his admiration for Edwards either when he spoke to Newscorp earlier this week.

“He’s such a good player and he’s in the picture for sure,” Meninga said.

“He had an absolute blinder on the weekend. I haven’t met him but from all reports, he’s a fantastic fella and he’s got a great work ethic."

Edwards may lack some of the explosive ability of other fullbacks in the NRL, however, his work ethic in 2022 is not to be denied averaging 220 running metres out of the backfield in his 24 appearances so far.

“He probably deserves to win a spot," Meninga continued.

"You could say a lot hinges on Sunday night. He’s playing that well it’s going to be hard to leave him out.

“A position like this one is tight because we’ve got Latrell (Mitchell), Cameron Munster and Jack Wighton, who started as a fullback at the Raiders.

“Still if Teddy goes down, you’d want to have a specialist fullback. We’re fortunate to have a lot of good options.”

According to The Daily Telegraph's Phil Rothfield, Meninga will be intently watching Sunday's Grand Final as rounds out his 24-man squad for the World Cup.

"There are a couple of spots left and grand final form will determine positions like (Shaun) Lane and Edwards. He loves Edwards, was raving about his blinder last week,” Rothfield told NRL 360.

Once tagged as one of the league's most underrated players, Edwards got his recognition in last night's Dally M ceremony.

Finishing equal forth on the best and fairest tally with dazzling Cowboys fullback Scott Drinkwater on 23 points.