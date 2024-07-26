Parramatta Eels interim head coach Trent Barrett has blasted commentary around club captain Clint Gutherson and a potential move away from fullback.

The Eels, who are in a struggle to retain Blaize Talagi, have been linked with moving the youngster to the back and shifting Gutherson to centre.

It's understood there is some doubt around Gutherson's ability to play at fullback long-term, given knee issues.

However, Barrett said he found the commentary disrespectful.

"Gutho has been a great player at this club for a long, long time and some of it I find a little bit direspectful around the commentary towards him. He is our captain, he is the heart and soul of the joint and we all love him. He will be our starting fullback while I'm here," Barrett told the media at his press conference during the club's captain's run ahead of the clash against the Melbourne Storm on Friday evening.

The interim coach also confirmed Gutherson will remain at fullback for the remainder of the season, and that Talagi will be used either at centre or five-eighth.

“Gutho [Clint Gutherson] will be the fullback for the rest of the year. “He's a great player and a lot of people don't see the work that Gutho does off the field and his leadership," Barrett said.

“There's more to playing fullback than just what you do with the football. That position is probably one of the hardest to play in the modern game. You've got a hell of a lot of responsibility with the ball and you play like a second five-eighth, but defensively is where it's at.

“There's been a lot of talk about Blaize, but Blaize is a young player that we need to look after. He's got a big future, but where his best position is, down the track, that's not my call.

“This year, I see him as a centre. I probably see him more as a five-eighth and a centre than a fullback to be honest."