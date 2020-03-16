To the players and the staff of the New Zealand Warriors,

Thank you.

You have made the tough decision to remain in Australia following the new travel bans imposed by New Zealand, just so that the season can continue behind closed doors.

You have made the tough decision to leave your family in New Zealand, a heart wrenching decision made for the love of our great game, so that the sport we cherish so dearly can go on.

We thank you.

It would’ve been easy to say ‘No, we’re going home, suspend the season’. Especially after an unfortunate start to the season against Newcastle.

This pandemic has been eye opening for us all, we know at the end of the day rugby league is just a game. But yet it’s so much more than that.

It’s a community. And that’s something we’ve really seen over the past week.

Fans who have been counting the long days of the off-season, waiting for the moment the NRL returned to our screens, have thrown their support behind the league, whether it be to play behind closed doors, or whether it be to suspend the season.

But because of the you, the Warriors, people have a reason to cheer when they’re in quarantine or too afraid to leave the house.

Players and staff of the other 15 clubs can continue their livelihood, broadcasters can continue to present games, and the media has something to write and talk about.

Your sacrifice means close to a thousand people can continue to work. We thank you.

And to the players who decided to return home, Peta Hiku to his eight month pregnant partner, Patrick Hebert to his newborn child, you are not excluded from this. You are a part of the Warriors whether you’re with the team or not.

Your sacrifice means we can still cheer for you, and I am sure I am not alone when I say you have become many fan’s ‘second team’ for without you, we wouldn’t be able to watch our own teams play.

There would be no rugby league these coming weeks without you. There would be no articles for journalists to write, no shows to present, while it may be in a small way, you keep the world turning.

So while many of us are stuck at home, stuck in quarantine or simply too worried for ourselves and those around us to step outside, we will be at home supporting you, and the decision you made for our game.

So to every single Warriors player, every staff or board member,

We thank you.

– Jack Blyth