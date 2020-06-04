A clause within coach Paul McGregor’s contract could save St George Illawarra hundreds of thousands of dollars if they were to part ways next year.

However, it remains to be seen whether the embattled coach will remain at the helm that long.

McGregor is contracted until the end of 2021 on a $700,000-a-year salary. The Dragons were struggling financially even before the coronavirus pandemic derailed the season, and are hesitant to pay out the remainder of McGregor’s contract.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, there is a clause within McGregor’s contract that can only being triggered in its last year which allows the parties to give a six-month notice period should they wish to part company.

It means the payout will be less painful for the Dragons. So, if the club activate the clause on January 1, the earliest possible date, the coach could be gone on June 30. They would not have to pay him out past that date, saving the Dragons around $300,000.

The Dragons have only won two matches, both against the Gold Coast Titans, of their last 13. Fans are out for McGregor’s blood and with the possibility of another loss at the hands of the Bulldogs on Monday at Bankwest Stadium would place further pressure on the Dragon’s to cut their losses and sack the coach.

One further match against Cronulla stands in the way of a board meeting, where the main topic of discussion will most likely be McGregor’s future as coach.

While at Manly Sea Eagles, Trent Barrett had a similar clause within his contract. He activated that clause well before his time at the Sea Eagles was set to end and it created an ugly stand-off between the two parties. Eventually, after months of bad press, the coach and club came to a settlement.

Dragon officials are hoping for a turnaround against the Bulldogs, after their side failed to score a single point against the Warriors. It is believed, by The Sydney Morning Herald, that there is a possibility of more responsibility falling onto the shoulders of assistant coach Shane Flanagan in preparing the side, if all is above board within the NRL rules.

Flanagan’s position at the Dragon’s came with a number of conditions for the NRL to agree to register him. He is only allowed to fulfil an assistant role and his salary corresponds to such. His contractual conditions have not changed and it remains to be seen whether the governing body would allow him to take the head coach position if it became available.

Dragons’ supporters have been venting their frustrations to the club, with new chief executive Ryan Webb personally replying to emails. A fan forward an email to The Sydney Morning Herald.

“Please know the fans and members are being heard, and their positions is one of many things that have to be considered at this time,” Webb wrote.

“I will always put the club first in any discussions with the aim of getting the club back into a successful position both on and off the field.”

On Tuesday, a setback at training happened when Adam Clune broke his nose. The halfback has been cleared to make his debut and, as a result, Corey Norman will shift to fullback at the expense of Matt Dufty.