Curtis Scott’s lawyer is “about 99 per cent” certain a favourable result will be reached as his client awaits the outcome from the Australia Day weekend incident.

Scott faces seven charges after a wild night out, with a two-day hearing scheduled to begin at the Downing Centre on July 14. But his lawyer, Sam Macedone, is working to get the matter resolved well before the NRL’s May 28 return date.

“There has been some movement, but we’re still at that stage where I have to negotiate the finer points,” Macedone told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“We’re getting very, very close to what I want. There’s just one item that’s outstanding that I need to get clarified with my client and then get a deal done. We’re nearly there.”

“The offensive conduct and the trespass, they are minor matters. The big problem was the charges against him of resisting police and assaulting police, he was never going to accept those charges. They are the ones I’ve asked the police to withdraw on the basis they won’t succeed with them anyway. The conditions of it all needs to be sorted out.”

Scott’s alleged offences weren’t serious enough for him to be automatically suspended under the NRL’s no-fault stand-down rule. He played in both of the Raiders’ opening games.

Scott was seen on CCTV footage near the SCG being led away and pushed up against a paddy wagon while being surrounded by 12 police officers, as reported by The Sydney Morning Herald in March. The 22-year old was also captured on the pavement being treated by paramedics after the altercation with police.

Macedone said a resolution was so close it might even be reached by the end of this week.

“There is an offer on the table and there are certain conditions attached to it that need to be sorted out. I’m pretty sure we will get something resolved,” he said.

“I’m hoping by the end of this week. I want to get this sorted out before the 28th of May when they start again.”

Asked how confident he was about an outcome, Macedone said: “About 99 per cent. I was out to get a certain end result and I’m happy I’m just about there.

