Rugby League has long been a stage for some of the most dramatic and unpredictable moments in Australian sport.

The beauty of the sport often lies in its capacity for surprises - games where the underdogs rise against the odds to topple the giants, especially in the games that matter.

Upsets, particularly those in the finals, become the stuff of legend, celebrated for the audacity and determination shown by teams that refused to bow to expectations.

Whether it's a David vs Goliath moment or an overlooked team finding their stride, these victories remind us why we love the game.

2010: Canberra Raiders 24 def. Penrith Panthers 22

The Panthers had finished second on the ladder and were expected to breeze past the seventh-placed Raiders.

Canberra, however, carried momentum into the finals and shocked Penrith with an early lead, holding off a late comeback to secure their first finals win in a decade.

Terry Campese and Josh Dugan starred in a gritty performance that exemplified the Green Machine's fighting spirit.

2011: New Zealand Warriors 20 def. Melbourne Storm 12

The Storm had dominated the regular season, finishing as minor premiers and clear favourites to advance to the grand final.

Despite their reputation as Melbourne's nemesis, the Warriors were given little chance, especially playing in Melbourne.

However, the Warriors executed a perfect game plan, with Shaun Johnson's sparkling footwork creating a critical try for Lewis Brown to seal the victory.

The win sent the Warriors to their second-ever grand final and highlighted Melbourne's struggles against the unorthodox New Zealanders.

2014: Penrith Panthers 19 def. Sydney Roosters 18

Reigning premiers the Sydney Roosters were on a six-game winning streak and heavy favourites against an injury-riddled Panthers side.

Penrith managed to stay in touch throughout the contest and Jamie Soward's clutch 79th-minute field goal sealed an unlikely victory.

2014: South Sydney Rabbitohs 32 def. Sydney Roosters 22

The Roosters, defending premiers and minor premiers, were expected to handle the Rabbitohs comfortably in this prelim.

Instead, South Sydney produced a scintillating performance, completely outclassing their arch-rivals.

Sam Burgess and Greg Inglis led the way as the Rabbitohs tore through the Roosters' defence with ease, amassing 32 points in a dominant display.

The win not only shocked fans but also cemented South Sydney's credentials as a premiership contender, paving the way for their first grand final appearance in over four decades.

2015: North Queensland Cowboys 17 def. Brisbane Broncos 16

The Broncos controlled much of the grand final and looked set to claim their seventh premiership, holding a four-point lead with just seconds remaining.

Amazingly, a dramatic Kyle Feldt try in the dying moments sent the game into golden point, which Johnathan Thurston failed to convert to win the game - with the ball smashing into the upright.

Ben Hunt would go down in the history books as he knocked on off the first kick-off in extra time.

Thurston then stepped up with a field goal to deliver the Cowboys their first-ever premiership.

2018: St George Illawarra Dragons 48 def. Brisbane Broncos 18

The Dragons entered the elimination final at Suncorp Stadium as significant underdogs, having won just three of their last nine games.

Many expected the Broncos at home would cruise to victory without needing to climb out of first gear.

Instead, the Dragons produced one of the most dominant finals performances in history, with Tariq Sims scoring a hat-trick and their attack dismantling the hosts.

The 30-point margin shocked even the Dragons' most optimistic supporters.

2023: Wests Tigers 12 def. Penrith Panthers 8

The struggling Tigers, winless and sitting at the bottom of the ladder on a 273 day losing streak, traveled to Bathurst to face the reigning back-to-back premiers Penrith.

With no one giving them a chance, the Tigers were defensive concrete in the driving rain, shutting down Penrith's albeit somewhat stunted attacking juggernaut.

Luke Brooks' composure and the team's relentless effort in defense earned them an unexpected and gritty victory.

This upset became one of the feel-good stories of the season, although Penrith went on to win the competition and secure their three-peat.