Rugby League has long been a stage for some of the most dramatic and unpredictable moments in Australian sport.

The beauty of the sport often lies in its capacity for surprises - games where the underdogs rise against the odds to topple the giants, especially in the games that matter.

Upsets, particularly those in the finals, become the stuff of legend, celebrated for the audacity and determination shown by teams that refused to bow to expectations.

Whether it's a David vs Goliath moment or an overlooked team finding their stride, these victories remind us why we love the game.

PART 1: 1960-1990

1995: Canterbury Bulldogs 17 def. Manly Sea Eagles 4

The Bulldogs were underdogs throughout the 1995 finals series, having finished sixth on the ladder, while Manly were dominant minor premiers with only two losses all season.

In the grand final, Canterbury was near-perfect in defence, shutting down Manly's potent attack and forcing uncharacteristic errors.

With an inspired performance by Terry Lamb, the Bulldogs secured the upset.

1995: Canterbury Bulldogs 25 def. Canberra Raiders 6

The Raiders, with a lineup featuring Laurie Daley, Bradley Clyde and Ricky Stuart, were widely tipped to progress to the grand final.

The 'Sydney' Bulldogs had other ideas and despite barely scraping into the finals, produced a stunning display of disciplined football.

Defensive intensity and an ability to convert chances into points left Canberra rattled, resulting in a lopsided scoreline.

This win was a key moment in the Bulldog's fairytale run to an unlikely premiership.

1997: Newcastle Knights 22 def. Manly Sea Eagles 16

Manly entered the ARL Grand Final as heavy favorites, having won the minor premiership and boasting a formidable roster.

Newcastle had never won a premiership and were seen as underdogs.

Trailing 16-6 at halftime, the Knights mounted a remarkable comeback led by immortal Andrew Johns, whose vision and creativity turned the game.

Darren Albert's last-minute try sealed the win and will go on to be a highlight piece of vision on the grand final day forever more.

It was Newcastle's first premiership and one of the most memorable moments in NRL history.

1998: Canterbury Bulldogs 33 def. Parramatta Eels 20

The Bulldogs were down 18-2 with just 11 minutes left in the game, and Parra fans were already celebrating a grand final berth.

However, a miraculous comeback saw Canterbury score three quick tries, with Darryl Halligan nailing crucial sideline conversions to send the game into extra time.

The Bulldogs then dominated the extra period, completing a stunning 33-20 victory.

The match is remembered as one of the greatest comebacks in NRL history and a prime example of how no lead is safe in finals football.

1999: Melbourne Storm 20 def. St George Illawarra Dragons 18

The Dragons led 14-0 at halftime in the grand final and looked set to take the honours.

Melbourne mounted a captivating second-half comeback, capitalising on Dragons' errors and building pressure.

A controversial penalty try awarded to the Storm in the dying minutes secured their first premiership in club history.

The dramatic turnaround and contentious finish made this one of the most shocking and talked-about grand finals ever.