The NRLW 2024 competition will enter the opening week of the NRLW Finals this weekend, and Zero Tackle has you covered with all the team lists and changes in the competition.

Brisbane Broncos NRLW 1. Hayley Maddick

2. Julia Robinson

3. Mele Hufanga

4. Shenae Ciesiolka

5. Lauren Dam

6. Gayle Broughton

7. Ali Brigginshaw (c)

8. Brianna Clark

9. Jada Ferguson

10. Annetta-Claudia Nu'uausala

11. Mariah Denman

12. Romy Teitzel

13. Keilee Joseph Interchange

14. Destiny Brill

15. Chelsea Lenarduzzi

16. Lavinia Gould

17. Tafito Lafaele Cronulla Sharks NRLW 1. Emma Tonegato

2. Cassie Staples

3. Tiana Penitani (c)

4. Annessa Biddle

5. Georgia Ravis

6. Georgia Hannaway

7. Tayla Preston

8. Ellie Johnston

9. Qunicy Dodd

10. Tegan Dymock

11. Talei Holmes

12. Rhiannon Byers

13. Brooke Anderson Interchange

14. Filomina Hanisi

15. Chloe Saunders

16. Vanessa Foliaki

17. Manilita Takapautolo