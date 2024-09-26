The NRLW 2024 competition will enter the opening week of the NRLW Finals this weekend, and Zero Tackle has you covered with all the team lists and changes in the competition.
Brisbane Broncos NRLW vs Cronulla Sharks NRLW
1. Hayley Maddick
2. Julia Robinson
3. Mele Hufanga
4. Shenae Ciesiolka
5. Lauren Dam
6. Gayle Broughton
7. Ali Brigginshaw (c)
8. Brianna Clark
9. Jada Ferguson
10. Annetta-Claudia Nu'uausala
11. Mariah Denman
12. Romy Teitzel
13. Keilee Joseph
Interchange
14. Destiny Brill
15. Chelsea Lenarduzzi
16. Lavinia Gould
17. Tafito Lafaele
1. Emma Tonegato
2. Cassie Staples
3. Tiana Penitani (c)
4. Annessa Biddle
5. Georgia Ravis
6. Georgia Hannaway
7. Tayla Preston
8. Ellie Johnston
9. Qunicy Dodd
10. Tegan Dymock
11. Talei Holmes
12. Rhiannon Byers
13. Brooke Anderson
Interchange
14. Filomina Hanisi
15. Chloe Saunders
16. Vanessa Foliaki
17. Manilita Takapautolo