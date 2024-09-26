The NRLW 2024 competition will enter the opening week of the NRLW Finals this weekend, and Zero Tackle has you covered with all the team lists and changes in the competition.

Brisbane Broncos NRLW vs Cronulla Sharks NRLW

NRLW Rd 7 - Broncos v Sharks
TOWNSVILLE, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 02: Gayle Broughton of the Broncos celebrates after scoring a try during the round seven NRLW match between Brisbane Broncos and Cronulla Sharks at Queensland Country Bank Stadium, on September 02, 2023, in Townsville, Australia. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)

Brisbane Broncos NRLW

1. Hayley Maddick
2. Julia Robinson
3. Mele Hufanga
4. Shenae Ciesiolka
5. Lauren Dam
6. Gayle Broughton
7. Ali Brigginshaw (c)
8. Brianna Clark
9. Jada Ferguson
10. Annetta-Claudia Nu'uausala
11. Mariah Denman
12. Romy Teitzel
13. Keilee Joseph

Interchange
14. Destiny Brill
15. Chelsea Lenarduzzi
16. Lavinia Gould
17. Tafito Lafaele

Cronulla Sharks NRLW

1. Emma Tonegato
2. Cassie Staples
3. Tiana Penitani (c)
4. Annessa Biddle
5. Georgia Ravis
6. Georgia Hannaway
7. Tayla Preston
8. Ellie Johnston
9. Qunicy Dodd
10. Tegan Dymock
11. Talei Holmes
12. Rhiannon Byers
13. Brooke Anderson

Interchange
14. Filomina Hanisi
15. Chloe Saunders
16. Vanessa Foliaki
17. Manilita Takapautolo

