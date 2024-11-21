The NRL has confirmed an expanded format for the 2025 NRLW season, with 12 teams to play an 11-round competition.

The addition of the Canterbury Bulldogs NRLW and the re-addition of the New Zealand Warriors NRLW are the latest expansion moves for the competition, which has been locked in to start on July 3.

The Cronulla Sharks NRLW will host the Parramatta Eels NRLW in the opening match of the season on Thursday, July 3.

The opening round then continues on Friday at Accor Stadium, with the Bulldogs taking on the Knights in their first NRLW match in its history, while the Broncos take on the Wests Tigers in the maiden Saturday match of the season.

The first round of the season will include the Raiders vs Dragons, Cowboys vs Titans, and the Warriors facing a tough challenge against the 2024 NRLW premiers Sydney Roosters NRLW.

For the first time in the competition's history, NRLW will have its own Magic Round next season, with all 12 teams heading to Newcastle in Round 5.

Rather than remaining in one location each year like the NRL, the event will travel around various New South Wales regional towns, with the state's west like to host the second version of the event in 2026.

Fans and viewers will have to wait until the final round of the regular season to watch a rematch of the 2024 NRLW Grand Final when the Roosters host the Sharks on Thursday, September 11. The venue has yet to be decided.

Other key dates for next season include the Women's State of Origin series, which will begin at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on May 1 before the following two games take place in Sydney and Newcastle at Allianz Stadium (May 15) and McDonald Jones Stadium (May 29).

