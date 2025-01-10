One win away from securing the 2024 Harold Matthews Cup title, the Western Suburbs Magpies will look to go one better this season as they enter the 2025 season.

As the 2025 Harold Matthews Cup season slowly approaches the opening round, Zero Tackle will provide a season preview for all 17 teams made up of players of the next generation.

First...the Western Suburbs Magpies.

One win away from securing the 2024 Harold Matthews Cup title, the Western Suburbs Magpies will look to go one better this season after being defeated by the New Zealand Warriors.

The Magpies enter the competition with a new-looking roster consisting of five players from last year's squad and players from the Andrew Johns Cup competition.

While they have lost the likes of Alex Isdale, Heamasi Makasini, and Onitoni Large, among others, a new bunch of talented kids have arrived and will take centre stage for the Magpies.

"Unfortunately, we fell short of the last season, but we're ready to go again," Magpies head coach Stephen Isdale told Zero Tackle.

"I've got a good crop of kids that have come through the Andrew Johns Cup system so they're hungry and I think a year under their belt of a junior rep season helps them.

"The goal is to obviously go one further but make sure they're all developing and moving along the food chain in the development side of things.

Players to Watch

Jhevon Lele: Leading the team in the halves, Lele enters his second season of the competition after sitting behind Onitoni Large and Alex Isdale in the halves last season. Coach Stephen Isdale said, "Jhevon's matured a fair bit in the pre-season and he's looking forward to the challenge of leading the boys around the park."

Siotame Havea Jr: The captain of the squad, Havea enters his second season of the Harold Matthew Cup and will be the go-to guy in the middle of the field. Following a strong pre-season, he will be handed the No.13 jumper after spending last season off the interchange bench.

Player Movements

Gains: AJ Epati, Daniel Lafolafo, Drake Ayers, Elijah Sefo, Jaziyah Taiatu, Kingston Finau, Ronel Ribucan, Sebastian Taylor, Tyler Peken, Will Finianos, Zephaniah Finau

Losses: Alex Isdale (Sharks), Boston Lauvou, Brooklyn Milford, Henare Reti, James Bengura, Jayden Innes, Jordan Vandermade, Leviticus Tovia, Lorima Cosgrave, Maddax Fui, Malcolm Mailo, Mase Hillcoat, Onitoni Large (Sea Eagles), Peter Taai, PJ French, Stirling Faumui, Teancum Epati, Tomasi Tavui, Tyler Volcov, Tyson Walker

Best 17 and Full Squad

1. Thomas Goodfield

2. Joshua Vella

3. Elijah Sefo

4. Kingston Finau

5. Mawin Tema Soa'ai

6. Jhevon Lele

7. Curtis Lakeman

8. Jake Gaffney

9. Brock Achurch

10. Jaziyah Taitau

11. Andrew Sio

12. Ashton Chan Sau

13. Siotame Havea Jr (c)

Interchange

14. Daniel Lafolafo

15. Markus Fonua

16. Kye Penfold

17. Ruben Toga

Rest of Squad

18. Ronel Ribucan

19. Zephaniah Finau

20. William Finianos

21. Tyler Peken

22. Sebastian Taylor

23. James Lanyon

24. AJ Epati

25. Jordan Truckle

26. Siosefa Spears

27. Cooper Williams

After making the Grand Final last season, the same coaching staff will return, with Stephen Isdale being named head coach and Alec Bush and Steven Butler working under him as his assistants.

"Alec controls the defence, and he's still playing the game down in the Wollongong competition, so he's experienced, and defensively, he's really tied the middle down with the boys and really worked hard with them," Isdale said.

"Steven comes from an OzTag background, and he owns the Catch-Pro Bands, so he sort of controls our ball skills drills, and he's got a wealth of knowledge through that OzTag arena."