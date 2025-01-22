As the 2025 NRL season slowly approaches, many rookies will be on show this year, but some will rise above the rest as they attempt to make a name for themselves.

The Zero Tackle writers predict which player will have the biggest impact on their return from injury for the upcoming 2025 NRL season and share the reason behind their answers.

Who will have the biggest impact on their return from injury?

Dan Nichols: Mitchell Moses

The Eels were absolutely directionless without him. We saw how good he was for State and Country. If he can stay on the field, the Eels will be a far different proportion in 2025.

Ethan Lee Chalk: Tino Fa'asuamaleaui

While Mitchell Moses is also set to have a significant impact on the Parramatta Eels as he returns from injury, it's hard to go past Gold Coast Titans skipper Tino Fa'asuamaleaui not only due to his skill on the field but also his leadership.

The QLD Maroons and Australian Kangaroos front-rower was surely missed in 2024 and are one of the competition's best forwards who can instantly change a game in an instant, along with teammate David Fifita and Brisbane Broncos star Payne Haas.

Fa'asuamaleaui return from an ACL injury, will likely fuel the Gold Coast back into the NRL Finals series if the rest of the team can stay fit and available for selection.

Isaac Issa: Mitchell Moses

Not many players can say they had the best year of their career after having played only eight games. However, Mitchell Moses' elite Origin efforts gave Parramatta Eels fans a small glimpse of hope for the 2025 season.

The halfback suffered a ruptured bicep during his series-winning performance for the Blues and will look to bring the experiences he gained from the game's biggest stage to the Eels in 2025.

Matthew Taylor: Tino Fa'asuamaleaui

The big front rower missed almost the entirety of the 2024 season after sustaining an ACL injury in the early rounds. The Titans struggled to find any form following this injury, finishing 14th after eight consecutive losses to start the year.

Tino's absence was certainly felt throughout the Origin series, with Queensland experimenting with forward combinations mid-series in an attempt to fill the void of Tino.

With Tino returning and the signing of experienced front rower, Reagan Campbell-Gillard, and add Origin representative Moeaki Fotuaika to the pack, Titans have one of the more impressive front row rotations heading into the 2024 season.

Scott Pryde: Latrell Mitchell

Whether injured or suspended, he missed plenty of rugby league in 2024. Wayne Bennett rates him highly, and I expect him to have a mammoth season with the Rabbitohs pushing for a return to the top eight.

Sofia Bamonte: Campbell Graham

Campbell Graham is set to have a huge impact on the South Sydney Rabbitohs this year. His absence in 2024 was a major setback for the team, as a key player who excels in both attack and defence.

His ability to finish tries, shut down opposition plays, and inspire his teammates will be crucial for the Rabbitohs as they aim for a stronger and more cohesive season.

Xander Gee: Tino Fa'asuamaleaui

Tino Fa'asuamaleaui's return from injury in 2025 will be game-changing for the Gold Coast Titans. As the team's captain and one of the most dynamic forwards in the NRL, Fa'asuamaleaui's presence on the field was sorely missed in 2024.

Fa'asuamaleaui will look to elevate his game under Des Hasler whose coaching philosophy, which focuses on discipline, preparation and an unyielding focus on effort areas, aligns with Fa'asuamaleaui's strengths.

Known for turning pretenders into contenders, Hasler will undoubtedly utilise Fa'asuamaleaui's ability to dominate the middle third and create second-phase opportunities through his offloading skills.