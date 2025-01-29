As the 2025 NRL season slowly approaches, every team is on the lookout to dethrone the four-time premiership winners Penrith Panthers off the top of the mountain.

The Zero Tackle writers predict which team has the best odds to dethrone the Panthers in the upcoming 2025 NRL season and share the reason behind their answers.

Who has the best odds to dethrone the Panthers?

Dan Nichols: Melbourne Storm

I thought they were going to dethrone Penrith last year. To beat the Panthers you need the biggest stars to shine and the Storm have the biggest stars outside of Penrith.

Ethan Lee Chalk: South Sydney Rabbitohs

On paper, the South Sydney Rabbitohs arguably have one of the strongest teams in the competition filled by former Dally M Medal winners, State of Origin and international representatives and Latrell Mitchell.

Guided by Wayne Bennett who returns to the head coaching role, the only problem with the Rabbitohs is their inconsistency on the field and if they can stay away from injury troubles.

If the likes of Mitchell, Campbell Graham, Jack Wighton, Cody Walker, Tevita Tatola, Cameron Murray, Keaon Koloamatangi and Lewis Dodd stay fit and healthy, there is no telling how far they can go in the competition and is one team that can actually contend with Penrith's star-power.

Isaac Issa: Canterbury Bulldogs

It may be a controversial take, but the Canterbury Bulldogs look likely to take another huge leap in 2025. The Brisbane Broncos were the team closest to knocking off the Penrith Panthers, and I see the Bulldogs following a similar trajectory to their 2023 rise.

With the premiership-winning leadership of Cameron Ciraldo, Gus Gould, and Stephen Crichton, the additions of Sitili Tupounouia and Tom Amone, and another year under the belts of Bronson Xerri and Jacob Kiraz, I think the Bulldogs can give the four-time premiers a run for their money.

Matthew Taylor: Melbourne Storm

It seems like a boring answer, but it is hard to see the Runners-up of last year not improving. In fact, in the Storm's history, 3 out of 4 times that they were runners up before last season, the following year, the club won the Grand Final.

With no significant losses to the team, the Storm have acquired NSW representative, Stefano Utoikamanu to bolster their already experienced forward pack.

If Jahrome Hughes can manage to rediscover any sort of form that is close to his Dally M winning season last year, the Storm will no doubt be a threat to the Panthers side looking to go 5 in a row.

Scott Pryde: Melbourne Storm

I've got the Storm as the competition favourites. They made the grand final last year after dominating the regular season despite putting up with injuries the whole way through.

Without those injuries, and with the addition of Stefano Utoikamanu, it's tough to have anyone else as the favourites heading into 2025.

Sofia Bamonte: Melbourne Storm / Brisbane Broncos

Melbourne Storm or Brisbane Broncos could be the teams to dethrone the Penrith Panthers. Storm came close in the 2024 grand final, showing they have the capability to challenge Penrith.

Meanwhile, if the Broncos can establish themselves as a grand final-caliber team under coach Michael Maguire, they could also pose a serious threat to the Panthers' dominance.

Xander Gee: Melbourne Storm

The Melbourne Storm's roster is brimming with talent and, more importantly, continuity. With core players like Ryan Papenhuyzen, Harry Grant, Cameron Munster and Jahrome Hughes locked in, their spine remains one of the most dynamic in the competition.

They've added NSW Blues prop Stefano Utoikamanu, who will likely thrive under coach Craig Bellamy.

Lessons from their loss to Penrith in 2024 will have fuelled the squad's hunger for redemption, and they are a team known for bouncing back stronger.