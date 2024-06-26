The New South Wales Sky Blues and Queensland Maroons will lock horns in a historical women's State of Origin decider.

This is the first three-game series in women's State of Origin series history, with it going to a decider after the Blues took out Game 1 in Brisbane, and Queensland won Game 2 in Newcastle.

How to watch 2024 Women's State of Origin Game 3

As was the case with both Game 1 and 2 of the series, the decider in Townsville will only be available to watch through the Nine Network.

They will broadcast the game on Channel 9 - a free-to-air TV station - from 7pm (AEST).

To watch the game online, you'll be able to live stream through 9Now, which is free to use with a valid email address.

New South Wales Sky Blues vs Queensland Maroons teams

Queensland Maroons

1. Tamika Upton 2. Julia Robinson 3. Shenae Ciesiolka 4. Evania Pelite 5. Emmanita Paki 6. Tarryn Aiken 7. Ali Brigginshaw 8. Shannon Mato 9. Lauren Brown 10. Jessika Elliston 11. Tazmin Rapana 12. Romy Teitzel 13. Keilee Joseph

Interchange: 14. Emma Manzelmann 15. Makenzie Weale 16. Sophie Holyman 20. Destiny Brill

Reserves: 18. Zahara Temara 19. Emily Bass 17. Chelsea Lenarduzzi

New South Wales Sky Blues

1. Emma Tonegato 2. Jaime Chapman 3. Jessica Sergis 4. Isabelle Kelly 5. Tiana Penitani 6. Corban Baxter 7. Rachael Pearson 8. Millie Elliott 9. Olivia Higgins 10. Caitlan Johnston 11. Kezie Apps 12. Yasmin Clydsdale 13. Olivia Kernick

Interchange: 14. Taliah Fuimaono 15. Keeley Davis 16. Grace Kemp 17. Sarah Togatuki

Reserves: 18. Jakiya Whitfeld 19. Kirra Dibb 20. Ellie Johnston

Key information

Kick-off: Thursday, June 27, 7:45pm (AEST)

Venue: Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville

Referee: Belinda Sharpe

Women's State of Origin Game 3 betting odds

The Blues come into the game as favourites despite being on the road. The visitors are paying only $1.70, while the Maroons are paying $2.15 to take out the win.

That said, the markets have this set as a close game, with the line just 2.5 points. A low-scoring contest, as it was in both Game 1 and 2, is also expected, with under 34.5 points paying $1.90.

Tamika Upton and Jamie Chapman - at $9 each - are favourites to score the first try of the game.

Odds taken from PointsBet, correct Wednesday, June 26, 7pm

Think. Is this a bet you really want to place?

New South Wales vs Queensland, 2024 Women's State of Origin Game 3 prediction

It might be away from home, but there is a reason the Blues come into the game as favourites.

They have looked the better team across the first two Origin matches when you take a collective view of it.

The first decider in the women's game - a historic moment - could well favour the Queenslanders given their experience, but the Blues should get the job done in a thriller.

Blues by 6.