Game 2 of the Women's State of Origin is set to commence on Thursday, June 6 at a sold-out McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle.

New South Wales secured a victory in enemy territory with a 22-12 win over Queensland on May 16, at Suncorp Stadium.

The Blues showcased dominance from start to finish, securing an early lead that didn't allow the Maroons to fight back.

With a packed McDonald Jones Stadium awaiting on Thursday, the upcoming game is crucial for the Maroons, who must win. However, the Blues are prepared to put on a show in front of a home crowd.

How to Watch the series 2024 Women's State of Origin Game 2

The rivalry reaches new heights as the 2024 Women's State of Origin airs exclusively live and free on Channel 9HD and 9Now this Thursday at 7:45 pm (AEST). Coverage commences earlier at 7pm (AEST).

To live stream the action, tune in through 9Now for Channel 9 free coverage. You will need a valid email address to access the game.

New South Wales vs Queensland teams

NSW Sky Blues

1. Emma Tonegato, 2. Jaime Chapman, 3. Jess Sergis, 4. Isabelle Kelly, 5. Tiana Penitani, 6. Corban Baxter, 7. Rachael Pearson, 8. Millie Elliott, 9. Olivia Higgins, 10. Caitlan Johnston, 11. Kezie Apps, 12. Yasmin Clysdale, 13. Keely Davis, 14. Tahlia Fuimaono, 15. Olivia Kernick, 16. Grace Kemp, 17. Sarah Togatuki, 18. Jakiya Whitfeld, 19. Kirra Dibb, 20. Ellie Johnston

Coach: Kylie Hilder

QLD Maroons

1. Tamika Upton, 2. Julia Robinson, 3. Shenae Ciesiolka, 4. Lauren Brown, 5. Evan Pelite, 6. Tarryn Aiken, 7. Ali Brigginshaw, 8. Shannon Mato, 9. Destiny Brill, 10. Jessika Elliston, 11. Tazmin Gray, 12. Romy Teitzel, 13. Sienna Lofipo, 14. Emma Manzelmann, 15. Makenzie Weale, 16. Sophie Holyman, 17. Emmanita Paki, 18. Zahara Tamara, 19. Keilee Joseph, 20. Skyla Adams

Coach: Tahnee Norris

Key information

Kick-off: Thursday, June 6, 7:45pm (AEST)

Venue: McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle

Overall record: Played 8, Queensland 3, NSW 5

Last meeting: 2024 Game 1, NSW 22, Queensland 12 (Brisbane)

Referee: Belinda Sharpe

New South Wales vs Queensland betting odds

The Blues are currently favoured, with odds of $1.53, while the Maroons are sitting at $2.50 according to PointsBet.

Jaime Chapman is the current top pick for any time try scorer paying $2.20, with Blues teammate Tiana Penitani slightly behind at $2.35. Tamika Upton from the Maroons is the third anytime try scorer pick paying $2.50.

Odds taken from PointsBet, Tuesday, June 4.

Think. Is this a bet you really want to place?

New South Wales vs Queensland prediction

Game Two, held at a sold-out McDonald Jones Stadium, is set to break another attendance record, following the impressive crowd of 25,492 at Suncorp Stadium.

An unchanged team for the Blues after Game One with NSW securing a victory over the Maroons, with players like Jaime Chapman and the halves pair, Corban Baxter and Rachel Pearson looking to dominate in the back-line again.

The Sky Blues made an impactful start in Game One, leaving the Maroons unable to recover. By full-time, NSW had made six line breaks compared to Queensland's one.

While the backline earned praise for their exhilarating display, coach Kylie Hilder's team was led by standout performances from several forwards. Olivia Kernick topped the yardage count with 171 meters, while powerhouse prop Caitlan Johnston and player of the match Yasmin Clydsdale also starred.

To keep the three-game series alive, Queensland coach Tahnee Norris has made a key change to her spine, moving captain Ali Brigginshaw back to the No. 7 jersey from lock.

Although the Maroons secured a win at CommBank Stadium last year, it remains their only success in the four interstate games played in NSW since 2016.

If the Blues remain consistent and play to their strengths, they should be able to secure the 2024 State of Origin shield.