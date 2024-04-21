After nine rounds and two weeks of finals, the 2024 Harold Matthews Cup Grand Finalists have been revealed as the Canterbury Bulldogs and St George Dragons.

The two clubs emerged victorious in their respective games on Saturday against the Sydney Roosters and Newcastle Knights.

Having lost to the Roosters to begin their SG Ball Cup campaign in Round 1, the Bulldogs were able to exact vengeance on Saturday, walking away with a six-point victory - 28 to 22.

The halves pairing of Alex Conti and Mitchell Woods was on full show as the team were able to pull off the upset against the Toby Rodwell-led Roosters.

They will come up against the St George Dragons after they defeated the Newcastle Knights 36-4 at Leichhardt Oval.

From the opening kick-off, the Dragons not only controlled possession of the ball but also the game notching up seven tries compared to their opponents' one.

Cyrus Stanley-Trail, Zachariah Nachar, Jesse Williams (three times), David Afu and Shadi Hammoud all crossed the line to score and book their place in the grand final.