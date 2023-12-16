Queensland Rugby League has released the QLD Cup draw for the 2024 season.

Kicking off on the weekend of March 9-10, the competition will include 150 regular season matches over six months before the finals series begins in September.

Fifteen clubs will be participating in the competition and will play 20 games each across 24 rounds to earn the right to make the finals series.

The opening round clash will see the Brisbane Tigers take on the Sunshine Coast Falcons as they begin their premiership defence, whilst the Burleigh Bears will have to wait until Round 14 to avenge their Grand Final loss.

“We were fortunate to witness some special talent in 2023,” QRL competitions manager Dave Maiden said.

“The history of this great competition tells us that we'll all soon be talking about more rising stars who have the ability to entertain and inspire communities across Queensland, New South Wales and PNG.

“A lot of our clubs have bolstered their playing depth, and with a number of new coaches getting their first crack at the Hostplus Cup, it's shaping up to be another unpredictable and exciting season.”