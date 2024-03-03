The Australian Rugby League Commission (ARLC) has confirmed the venue and location of where the NRL and NRLW Grand Finals will be played for this season.

On Monday, one day after the season opener in Las Vegas, the ARLC confirmed that Accor Stadium in Olympic Park, Sydney, will host the two Grand Final matches.

"NSW is the home of the NRL and there is no better city in the world to host another incredible grand final showdown," state premier Chris Minns said.

"The NRL grand final is one of our country's greatest annual sporting events and I can't wait for a whole new generation of footy fans to get to experience it right here in NSW."

It has been previously reported by The Daily Telegraph that the New South Wales state government paid $10 million for the game to be held in the state, but these reports have yet to be confirmed.

It is understood that the Victorian and Queensland state governments were also on the table to host the biggest game of rugby league but were unsuccessful.

"Confirming the 2024 grand final will be held in Sydney provides certainty to NRL clubs, sponsors and broadcasters — but most importantly of all, it's exciting news for NRL fans," ARLC Chairman Peter V'landys added.

"The NRL and NRLW premiership seasons will culminate at Accor Stadium on 6 October — and we can't wait to watch it unfold."