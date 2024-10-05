NRL Grand Final day in 2024 might be headlined by the Penrith Panthers chasing their fourth straight premiership in the main event against the Melbourne Storm, but there will be entertainment and three games played across the day.

Kicking off with the State Championship, the day will then run through the NRLW Grand Final, before pre-match entertainment and the men's grand final to cap off the day and season.

Here is the full schedule of events to take place at Homebush's Accor Stadium on Sunday, October 6.

2024 NRL Grand Final day full events schedule

All times AEDT.

1pm: Gates open at Accor Stadium

1:20pm - State Championship kick-off - Newtown Jets vs Norths Devils

2:10pm - State Championship halftime

2:20pm - State Championship second half

3:10pm - State Championship fulltime

3:15pm - State Championship post-match presentation

3:25pm - NRLW Grand Final pre-match entertainment headlined by COTERIE

3:55pm - NRLW Grand final kick-off - Sydney Roosters vs Cronulla Sharks

4:35pm - NRLW Grand Final halftime

4:50pm - NRLW Grand Final second half

5:30pm - NRLW Grand Final fulltime

5:40pm - NRLW Grand Final post-match presentation

6:30pm - NRL Grand Final pre-match entertainment headlined by The Kid Laroi

7:25pm - NRL Grand Final teams enter

7:28pm - NRL Grand Final national anthem and welcome to country

7:30pm - NRL Grand Final kick-off - Melbourne Storm vs Penrith Panthers

8:20pm - NRL Grand Final halftime

8:35pm - NRL Grand Final second half

9:25pm - NRL Grand Final fulltime

9:25pm - NRL Grand Final post-match presentation

All times are subject to change. Halftime and fulltime are approximate.